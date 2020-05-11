Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health is preparing to resume what it describes as “time-sensitive, urgent elective surgeries and procedures and ambulatory visits.”
Working in consultation with the state of New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Hospital Association, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health in Lebanon (D-HH) has determined that current conditions indicate that a safe return to some clinical operations is appropriate.
“Since the beginning of this pandemic, our primary focus has been the health and safety of our patients and our staff,” D-HH Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Edward J. Merrens said in a statement. “Over the past month, we put a number of important measures in place to assure and monitor our critical equipment, supplies and medications, as well as to maintain patient and staff safety.
“Those measures, along with the common sense guidelines of social distancing, washing hands, and staying home if sick, have paid off tremendously, and we’re confident that we’re ready to resume the appointments that we had temporarily postponed.”
In late March, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, D-HH was forced to reduce some non-urgent surgeries and procedures and some office and home visits, out of concern for critically short supplies of personal protective equipment, other medical supplies, and medications, all of which have been in shortage across the globe.
According to a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health news release, the reduction also came in the interest of slowing the spread of COVID-19, and in response to the urging of the U.S. Surgeon General that hospitals across the nation postpone elective surgeries, which are commonly thought of as those which may be time sensitive but not urgent.
Now, many of those patients whose procedures and appointments were postponed are being rescheduled as D-HH begins the process of recovery even as the pandemic continues.
Despite early predictions of a “surge” of COVID-19 patients, which might have overrun hospitals’ capacity to care for them, D-HH hospitals have seen a relatively steady number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the news release states.
For the month of April, all D-HH hospitals (including Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Vt., and New London Hospital) have seen an average of 10 COVID-positive patients daily; DHMC has had an average of seven inpatients daily.
“It’s also important to keep in mind that, even while preparing and caring for those COVID-positive patients, our hospitals have continued our business of delivering safe, high-quality urgent and emergent care to all of our patients,” Merrens said in the news release. “Our emergency departments continue to receive patients, cancer care continues to be provided, babies continue to be born … all safely.”