LEBANON -- Construction is set to begin in the coming months on the $130 million expansion project at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, including the patient tower with space for more than 60 patient beds.
The Lebanon Planning Board approved the project this week, clearing the way for the 212,000-square-foot project. The construction is expected to take up to 16 months, and the facility is slated for a summer 2022 opening.
The project includes the five-story tower and an expansion and renovation of the hospital's emergency department. The tower will have space for 64 beds, with space to add another 64 if needed, according to the planning documents filed with the city. The project is slated for the area near the north entrance to the hospital.
The hospital is seeing an increase in demand, and reports it regularly runs at 90 percent of capacity with its 396 beds. The hospital states that it diverts about 250 patients a month to other hospitals because of the lack of adequate space. The new tower is expected to give the hospital the space to treat an additional 3,000 people every year.
“This is a highly ambitious, but badly needed, step toward Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health’s future,” said D-HH CEO and President Dr. Joanne Conroy, when the hospital’s board first approved the project. “As the region’s only tertiary and quaternary care academic medical center, we simply must evolve to meet the urgent and changing needs of the growing numbers of people who seek our care.”
Conroy said the increasing demand for the hospital is driven partially by the demographics of an aging population in need of care. It’s also driven by the need for the specialty care offered at the hospital.
“The increasing demands for Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s specialty and high-acuity care, in all disciplines, requires us to expand our capacity so that patients can access that care here in Lebanon,” she said. “This plan moves us decisively in that direction.”
The hospital's existing inpatient towers were first opened in 1991, when the Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital moved to its current location from its original home in Hanover as part of the $218 million DHMC project, according to the hospital. The facility opened with five floors of inpatient rooms in two towers on the north side of the complex.