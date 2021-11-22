LEBANON — The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Aging Resource Center has received a sponsorship from the health insurance provider Cigna for a program to support the well-being of unpaid caregivers.
The Self-Care Sampler for Family Care Partners virtual program is led by Ellen Flaherty, PhD, APRN, AGSF, vice president of the Geriatric Center of Excellence at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, and will be funded with $30,000 from Cigna.
The program will offer instruction, discussion and activities in multiple areas of self-care, including mindfulness, mindful drawing, finding strength and balance through movement, reflecting on experiences, and caregiver health prevention and promotion.
Making these sessions virtual enables caregivers to receive the support and information they need without having to worry about leaving their loved one home alone.
“Members of our community who provide unpaid care to loved ones are at risk of negative impacts on their own health, largely as a result of stress, reduced likelihood to engage in preventive health behaviors and delaying their own medical care,” Flaherty said. “This virtual program will help fill the gaps in reaching out to caregivers in a way that is feasible for them to take part in and gain benefit from. We are grateful to Cigna for recognizing the need to support these caretakers and for offering us the opportunity to lead a pilot of the ‘care-getter program.’”
A small pilot of the Self-Care Sampler was recently conducted through the D-H Aging Resource Center. Sessions took place once a week for 90 minutes, each starting with a centering exercise and focusing on a new form of self-care. The program gave caregivers a space to connect with others and form social bonds that could extend outside of the sessions. The program received strong positive feedback from participants .
“Many caregivers are so focused on their caregiving role that they often neglect to care for themselves, putting at risk their own health and well-being,” said Mark Butler, president of Cigna New England. “The Self-Care Sampler will help caregivers set aside time for themselves so they can recharge, renew and revitalize. Cigna is pleased to support this vital program and the people who play such a critical role in our communities.”
Each Self-Care Sampler program will run for five weeks and is open to 25 participants. To learn more about the program, call 603-653-3460 or email agingcenter@hitchcock.org.