LEBANON — A $180,000 humanitarian effort for the people of Ukraine is underway at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center this week.
In a little more than an hour on Wednesday afternoon, 11 volunteers packed up 600 individual first aid kits that Dartmouth-Hitchcock plans to ship to Ukraine along with 500,000 pairs of surgical gloves and 600 cards and letters sending messages of hope and peace from Upper Valley-area school children.
On Thursday, another 400 first aid kits will be packed by a group of volunteers made up of Tuck Business School students.
Once they have the 1,000 first aid kits packed the shipment will be ready to go, said Hunter Fifield, Site Director of Supply Chain Operations at the hospital, is spearheading the effort, from requesting the supplies and shipment costs from Dartmouth to running the first aid packing sessions.
The hospital is funding the project at a cost of about $140,000 in medical supplies and about $40,000 in shipping costs, he said.
Fifield said the hospital is also working with the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Health to ensure the delivery makes it to those who need them.
IFAKs or Individual First Aid Kits is a military term, Fifield said. This is the type of kit he aimed to make but with the modification that all items in the kit should be easily identifiable and usable for a civilian, he said.
“I wanted to make sure with the first-aid kits, anyone with zero training could see something in the first-aid kits and use it. So the only sophisticated thing in there is the tourniquet, which there are instructions for,” Fifield said. “Everything else is a household item that you could use,” including gauze, scissors and scalpels.
The volunteers packaging the kits on Wednesday were employees of Dartmouth-Hitchcock and some of their spouses, many with a connection to Ukraine.
“We’re always ready to help, especially when it’s related to helping the Ukraine. We’re doing our best to help here,” said Yuri Starodubtsev of Lebanon, a Ukrainian whose wife works at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Olga Sobko, a Dartmouth-Hitchcock nurse, said she is the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants who fled on a boat that took them to Brazil in the wake of World War II.
“My parents experienced this in a different timeframe with World War II,” Sobko said. “It’s sort of like a repeat of history. A little bit, in a different way. I grew up knowing my parent’s story. And they’re both dead now so I do this to honor my parents.”
She said most of the volunteers are part of a humanitarian human resource group made up of employees and that wanted to do something specifically for Ukrainians right now.
“I think the one thing that every Ukrainian is feeling right now is a sense of helplessness,” Sobko said. “We are so far away that the only thing that we can do is to do these things to allay our own sadness and our own anxiety about it all.”
The volunteer project also drew an IT employee from Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, which is part of Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
“To me, it’s really shocking to see,” Alexy Kim said of what is taking place in the Ukraine.
And as an immigrant from Kazakhstan, the war hits close to home, he said.
Kazakhstan is a country that sits in Central Asia and partly in Eastern Europe and borders Russia.
“It’s a very hot area, or will be soon,” Kim said. “I cannot imagine Kazakhstan is not part of the plans for Russia and China.”
Sobko and Kim said that people from that part of the world feel rage because it seems that each generation from Ukraine sees this type of conflict, violence and upheaval.
Volunteering on Wednesday helped Sobko channel some of her rage that day, she said.
“I live with this internal rage all day long … Ukrainians are living and dying for the freedom of their country,” she said. “My mom and dad saw this in their generation. If they were alive today my dad would have had a heart attack today, if he saw what was happening. He would not survive this. This would pain him so deeply.”