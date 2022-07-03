Innovations Accelerator’s ultimate goal is producing a usable cancer drug or device.
Dr. Steven Leach chuckles when asked if researchers in the medical field are sheltered in the lab. “Absolutely!” he said. While the image of the otherworldly academic may be exaggerated, many brilliant research scientists “don’t know how to benefit the public through the commercial value of their discoveries,” according to Leach.
But Leach, director of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center, is determined that, in his field of study, those gifted scientists will have every tool they need to get their products through the FDA to pharmacies, hospitals and home medicine cabinets.
It’s like Shark Tank, with way more at stake. The Dartmouth Innovations Accelerator for Cancer has funded its second round of grants targeted at research to fight cancer. The Accelerator will help Dartmouth-led teams continue their research, with the ultimate goal of producing a usable drug or device.
Leach, also the Preston T. and Virginia R. Kelsey Distinguished Chair in Cancer at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine, said in a phone interview that the concept of the Accelerator came out of Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s “long legacy as a national leader in cancer care, entrepreneurship and innovation.”
Leach explained that the Cancer Center is one of only 51 nationally recognized Comprehensive Cancer Centers, including clinical care, education in prevention and treatment, and community outreach. Dartmouth-Hitchcock is ranked sixth nationally in research innovation and bio-tech start-ups, according to Leach. The Comprehensive Cancer Center rating comes from the National Cancer Institute, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock is the only Center with the designation north of Boston and east of Buffalo, New York.
But research and development for any new product is costly, and the same can be said for the medical field.
The Accelerator grew out of a 2019 bequest from the family of the late Brian Quinn, a professor at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business Management. Quinn, Leach said, created “a culture of entrepreneurship.” The first $50,000 established a Quinn Family Faculty Scholar grant of $50,000.
Other funds for the Accelerator were raised as part of a recent Dartmouth capital campaign. Leach spoke to the generosity of both the Upper Valley and the national Dartmouth alumni community. At press time, the program had raised $3.3 million, according to a press release.
Leach was surprised at the amount of money raised. “We rapidly achieved ‘critical mass’ in donor support,” he said. “It was a wonderful surprise how much this resonated with not only the Upper Valley, but with Dartmouth alumni. Some were interested in cancer research for personal reasons, others wanted to support their alma mater.”
The other surprise, according to Leach, was “how many faculty and student teams were interested in the first and second open rounds.” Eighteen teams applied for the program in each of the two sessions, he said. This is evidence of the “robustness of the science,” he noted.
The Dartmouth Innovations Accelerator for Cancer is open for applications from Dartmouth-led research teams, including graduate students, post-doctoral students, researchers and faculty. The Accelerator is a joint project of the Magnuson Center for Entrepreneurship and the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
Teams came from the college’s Thayer School of Engineering, the Tuck Business School and the Geisel School of Medicine, he said. They competed in two days of “pitches” in the spring, for awards of $300,000, $100,000 and $50,000, to be used to make their research ready for private investors, with the ultimate goal of making it to clinical trials and beyond. The selection committee was made up of biotechnical entrepreneurs from around the country, he said.
The following three teams won the 2021 cash awards:
• $300,000: Arti Gaur, assistant professor of neurology, and her grad students Jordan Isaacs and Divya Ravi, for work on a new potential therapy for high-grade gliomas, a brain tumor for which the average survival is 14 months. The team will study dose optimization and pharmacology studies for a new, Dartmouth-created highly selective anti-estrogen compound that targets brain tumors, research that is necessary to enter clinical trials.
• $100,000: Michael Cole, professor of molecular and systems biology at the Geisel School, and Edmond J. Feris, research associate, Norris Cotton Cancer Center. Cole and Feris will use their grant to fund the characterization of MYC inhibitors, which were identified by screening 50,000 compounds. MYC is a cancer-promoting gene prevalent in breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, and melanoma.
• $50,000, Quinn Scholar Award: Jiwon Lee, assistant professor of engineering; Seungmin Shin, postdoctoral fellow and Nicholas Curtis, PhD candidate, all from the Thayer School, for the funding of a technology platform that will enable more-accurate high-throughput screening of new, more-effective cancer drugs, specifically monoclonal antibodies.
But everyone who entered was a winner, according to Leach. All 18 teams were eligible for a “rich curriculum” in entrepreneurship, aimed at promoting their product and one day getting it on pharmacy shelves. The homework included making step-by-step, multiyear plans for the development of their product.
Leach said, “They learned about intellectual property, technology transfers, how to make a pitch. It was the nuts and bolts, block and tackle of taking a drug or device through the FDA process.”
Traditionally, Leach mused, “The academic culture is one of the researcher toiling away in isolation. We were poised to change that culture.”
He added, “We need to help them learn to think in an entrepreneurial manner.”
This spring the Accelerator recently selected its next group of cohorts. The following projects will receive grants:
• $50,000, Bar-coded Antibody Library for In-Vitro Engineering
• $50,000, Targeting a Novel Kinase in Colorectal Cancer
• $50,000, Methylation Cytometry: A Revolutionary Platform for Detailed Immune Profiling
• $150,000, A Drug Design Platform for Disordered Proteins
• $150,000, Precision Engineering of IL-2 Cancer Immunotherapy
Leach said the program will build on Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s tradition of developing drugs and devices that help those with cancer. The most successful product from the Norris Cotton Cancer Center is Medarex, the first approved immunotherapies for cancer, purchased and put on the market by Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2009. Several other patents are pending, Leach added.
And with the Accelerator, he predicts, “There will be new cancer drugs nobody’s dreamed of yet.”
