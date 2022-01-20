HANOVER -- Dartmouth engineering professor Hui Fang is co-leading a research project that aims to develop next-generation soft electronic neural probes.
The project is named the "Neuro-CROWN: Optimized Ultra-Flexible CMOS Electrode Arrays for 3D, Low-Noise Neural Interfaces,” which is being funded by the National Institutes of Health. The $2.8 million, four-year grant is from NIH's “The BRAIN Initiative” that is working toward revolutionizing the current understanding of the human brain.
Fang will work in collaboration with biomedical engineering professor Jonathan Viventi at Duke University. Together they plan to develop and disseminate high-density, flexible electrode arrays with thousands of low-noise, multiplexed electrodes.
The human brain has tens of billions of neurons, Fang said, yet current technology limits scientists to only being able to see a few hundred at a time.
“There’s always this push for interfacing with more and more neurons inside the brain, basically the cells inside the brain,” Fang said. “Currently the status quo is just a few hundred of neurons at a time. Certainly, yours and my brain has tens of billions of neurons.”
The project hopes to address the engineering challenges of the current technology, Fang said.
The current technology is limited due to the amount of wiring required, causing scientists to choose between obtaining a high-resolution reading focused on a small area of the brain or a low-resolution reading of a large area of the brain. Fang plans to get around this limitation by developing a flexible array that will require a fraction of the wiring and dramatically increase the number of electrodes.
Additionally, prior electrode arrays were flat, 2D shapes placed over the brain, Fang said. His team, however, has developed an entirely new strategy to achieve the much-needed 3D interfacing capability.
This new technology will have at least three applications, Fang said. The first application will be how neuroscientists will be able to use it to advance current understanding of the brain and how it works, Fang said.
“Just understanding how our brains work -- a big scientific goal -- but we still know so little about it,” he said.
The device will also have biomedical applications, he said.
“This device can actually be used as a surgical tool … you can guide where to dissect,” Fang said. “Or you can use them as interventional devices for instance for brain stimulation.”
The third application is how it would be able to advance neuroprosthetic devices. Like a brain-machine interface that can better enable someone to control a robotic arm, for example, Fang said.
Eventually, the grant will fund the use of the device by various neuroscientists, neurobiologists and neurosurgeons.