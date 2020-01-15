HANOVER -- A Dartmouth College student is being treated for active tuberculosis and the state is now investigating to see if there are more possible cases on campus.
Dr. Mark Reed, Dartmouth’s director of health services, sent out an email to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday informing the community about the contagious, airborne illness.
“The community member is receiving excellent medical treatment off campus,” Reed said in the email. “They will not be returning to Dartmouth until they are medically cleared by the state.”
While school officials declined to say whether the person with tuberculosis is a student, Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist, said the person in question is a student, though he was unable to say whether the student had contracted the illness out of state or in another country.
According to Chan, tuberculosis in New Hampshire is rare.
“We have between 10 and 20 people diagnosed with active tuberculosis per year,” he said.
State statistics show that most people who have the illness in New Hampshire come from another country. Between 2014 and 2018, the state reported 70 cases of tuberculosis, with 55 of those cases occurring in people born outside the United States, according to information compiled by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
Tuberculosis in active cases results in an infection in the lungs, which can lead to serious complications or death. Chan said the U.S. generally does not vaccinate for tuberculosis, since it is generally uncommon, and instead uses identification tools and antibiotics to keep the infection in check.
Exposure to the illness happens when a person with active tuberculosis coughs and leaves small respiratory droplets in the air which is in turn breathed in by another person, Chan said.
If someone has been exposed to the illness they have about a 5% chance of developing an active case of tuberculosis, he said.
“There’s no immediate or significant risk to the public health,” Chan said.
New Hampshire Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Elizabeth Talbot and her team will be on campus this week to start identifying people who may have been exposed to the illness, and to test them for signs of tuberculosis, Chan said.
People who have been exposed to tuberculosis, but who have not become ill, are considered to have a latent case of tuberculosis, Chan said. People with latent tuberculosis are administered a regime of antibiotics to knock the bacteria out, he said, and prevent an active case of the illness.
Tuberculosis can be deadly for the young, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems such as people with diabetes, certain types of cancer, or HIV. Once the bacteria infects the lungs, the illness can cause loss of weight, coughing, nighttime sweating, and fever. Many active tuberculosis patients cough blood.