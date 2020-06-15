A new study from the Center for Global Health Equity at Dartmouth revealed key strengths in the rural Northern New England response that contributed to low infection rates.
The study, “COVID-19 and Rural Health Equity in Northern New England: Impacts on Health Equity,” analyzes the early phase of the region’s pandemic response.
Launched in March as the region braced for a surge of COVID-19 cases, researchers conducted more than 50 interviews with leaders from health systems, social service organizations and communities across New Hampshire and Vermont.
According to a news release, the research sought to understand the immediate and longer-term impacts of COVID-19 on rural health systems and communities and to define priorities for action, research and advocacy in the pandemic response and recovery period.
“Our research highlights that vast disparities in health outcomes are not inevitable. Rural regions faced the triple challenge of limited health systems capacity, high percentage of older and sicker populations, and significant social vulnerability. Yet, rural health systems and communities were able to mount an effective pandemic response and protect their most vulnerable populations.” said Anne N. Sosin, the program director at the Center for Global Health Equity.
The research highlights the need for strategic investments and policy changes to stabilize the rural health landscape, the news release states.
“There is now a crucial window of opportunity to build upon these strengths to position the region’s rural health systems and communities for long-term recovery,” noted project co-lead Elizabeth A. Carpenter-Song, a research associate professor in the department of anthropology at Dartmouth.
As the region faces the continued threat of COVID-19 amid efforts to reopen, maintaining protections for vulnerable populations is paramount, she said. In addition, the strengths the research team documented in rural Vermont and New Hampshire may hold lessons for other communities.
“At the heart of the response we found authentic partnerships, organizations that were guided by strong social missions, and the commitment of resources to facilitate swift and effective actions. These factors are not unique to rural areas and can and should be translated to other communities,” said Carpenter-Song.
The study team will conduct more research this summer to document experiences and challenges as the region reopens.