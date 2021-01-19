Dartmouth College’s recently announced ban on campus tobacco use is another blow to the vaping business, according to a tobacco and vape shop manager.
Craig Kelley of Un-Dun said Dartmouth students had been a key part of the West Lebanon shop’s customer base for years, but between the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's decision to raise the legal age from 19 to 21, business has been down. Dartmouth’s decision to rotate half the student body on campus also cut the store’s sales, he said.
“The business has already been hurt anyway,” he said. “Dartmouth has always been huge for the vape sections.”
This week, college President Philip Hanlon announced that the Hanover campus will be tobacco free starting March 18.
“Given the growing evidence that tobacco use is a risk factor for a variety of life-threatening diseases, including COVID-19, we would like to provide every opportunity possible for all of our community members to protect themselves,” Hanlon said in an email to students.
The decision means the college will not allow smoking or vaping in any form on school grounds or in school buildings. The policy includes tobacco and any nicotine delivery devices, and applies to all students, staff and visitors.
The policy will affect all indoor and outdoor public and private spaces including common areas, conference rooms, residential space, on- and off-campus housing controlled or managed by the college, fraternities and sororities, parking lots, Dartmouth-owned or leased vehicles, and any public streets or sidewalks within 20 feet of a Dartmouth building, according to the school.
Kelley isn’t sure how successful the school will be enforcing the ban among students, especially when it comes to vaping tobacco products.
“Vapes are so easy to hide and you can’t tell if someone’s been vaping,” Kelley said. “I doubt it will be taken seriously.”
Dartmouth Chief Human Resources Officer Scot Bemis said the school will offer a full slate of tobacco-cessation resources and support to the community in the weeks leading up to the ban.
“Dartmouth recognizes that nicotine is addictive and often requires treatment. The policy is designed to encourage people within the Dartmouth community who use tobacco-based products to seek treatment,” Bemis said.