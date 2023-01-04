homeless

A couple walk towards the Families in Transition Adult Emergency Shelter on Manchester Street in Manchester where a homeless encampment has been growing.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The Kindertree day care center, which shares a downtown Manchester intersection with a homeless encampment, is calling it quits and closing in June, the owner said.

In a letter to parents, owner Kristine Larocque said the neighborhood has gotten progressively worse, and she sees little effort by the city to control crime or improve the homeless population.