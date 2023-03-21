A deadly fungal disease that has severe effects on immunocompromised people has rapidly spread across the country over the past few years, causing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientists to be concerned.

Candida auris, commonly referred to as C. auris, is a yeast that can enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, causing serious invasive infections, according to the CDC. Infections are difficult to treat because the fungus does not respond to multiple common anti-fungus drugs, officials said.