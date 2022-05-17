Authorities say a 19-year-old man whose body was found inside a Haverhill business last January died from self-inflicted stab wounds.

Victor Maldonado’s body was discovered on the morning of Jan. 31 when employees of the company arrived for work, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.

Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval conducted an autopsy and concluded that Maldonado died by suicide.

Investigators determined that Maldonado had entered the business the night before after it closed, and while alone inside, he got a knife and killed himself, the news release said.