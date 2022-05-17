Death of 19-year-old in Haverhill man ruled a suicide Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Authorities say a 19-year-old man whose body was found inside a Haverhill business last January died from self-inflicted stab wounds.Victor Maldonado’s body was discovered on the morning of Jan. 31 when employees of the company arrived for work, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval conducted an autopsy and concluded that Maldonado died by suicide.Investigators determined that Maldonado had entered the business the night before after it closed, and while alone inside, he got a knife and killed himself, the news release said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY 7 hours of sleep is ideal for middle-age and elderly people, study finds How to protect yourself from ticks Deal reached on hospital patient right to visitors +2 Could leg pain be due to varicose veins? Pandemic exposed mental health divide among college students, study says New on heart health for walkers and sneezers; eye-healthy foods Load more {{title}}