Symptoms of dementia and depression often overlap and can be confused for each other in older adults. Not only are they distinct conditions, they don’t happen to everyone, and both should be addressed.
“Too many older adults don’t do anything about it when they feel sad or confused, and they don’t have to live that way,” said Bernie Seifert, LICSW, of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Aging Resource Center.
“Depression can be reversed, and with early intervention, some symptoms of dementia may be reduced. The key is for older adults to know the signs of both and to discuss with their health care providers, and for their health care providers to be able to tell the difference.”
The Aging Resource Center has compiled some information about how dementia and depression present in older adults and what can be done to address them and improve quality of life.
Alike, but not the same
Dementia and depression have many of the same symptoms, but when and how they manifest differentiate. For example, mental decline happens in both depression and dementia, but it may be rapid with depression and more gradual with dementia; similarly, both dementia and depression may include symptoms of memory loss, but people with depression will often notice or worry about their forgetfulness. Individuals with dementia, especially as symptoms progress, typically don’t notice it.
“It’s critical for older adults’ loved ones and medical providers to pay attention to these changes, when symptoms may have started, and how the older adult responds to them,” Seifert said. “This can mean the difference between a correct diagnosis and course of treatment or a wrong one. It’s really important for the medical provider to be asking these questions, too.”
Not a diagnosis
Dementia is a group of symptoms characterized by significant loss of intellectual abilities (thinking, remembering and reasoning), and it is severe enough to interfere with social or occupational functioning. Conditions that cause it include Alzheimer’s disease, which accounts for 60 to 80% of dementia cases, another 10 to 20% from vascular dementia, and other conditions like Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, Huntington’s disease and others. These conditions are incurable, but the symptoms may be slowed and lessened with early interventions.
“Some of the symptoms of depression may mimic those of dementia, and depression is totally treatable and reversible, which makes it all the more important to seek help when these symptoms occur and that health care providers screen for depression,” Seifert said.
A different look
Depression can look different in older adults: An estimated 20% of people over 65 experience symptoms of depression, but it is widely under-recognized and under-treated in this age group. Symptoms of depression in older adults may be mistaken for other medical conditions.
“Because older adults have more complex medical needs, their symptoms of depression may be mistaken for other conditions,” Seifert said.
Approach with care
“Older adults in particular often are used to keeping a ‘stiff upper lip’ and won’t complain about or will ignore symptoms of depression and dementia,” Seifert said. “Pride can also be a factor that impedes treatment. It’s important to help older adults understand, whether it’s a patient or a loved one, that what they are experiencing is not just part of getting older that they need to accept.
“With respect, patience and the support of their families and medical providers, older adults can take control over not just their physical health, but their mental health as well, allowing them to continue living lives with dignity and happiness.”