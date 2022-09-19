New Hampshire residents can withdraw their COVID-19 vaccination status from the state’s immunization database if they so choose, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The Immunization Information System (NHIIS) is a secure, statewide, web-based system that connects and shares immunization information among public clinics, private provider offices, local health departments, schools, hospitals, and other health care facilities, according to the department’s website.
The measure is being done in compliance with House Bill 1608, which requires the department to inform the public of the opportunity for individuals to withdraw their COVID-19 vaccination status from the state immunization registry, according to a news release.
To withdraw the information, residents must complete the “Withdraw and Remove Information” form, obtain a health care provider or notary’s signature, and fax the form to the DPHS Immunization Program at 603-271-3850. DPHS recommends residents also print a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record before withdrawing from the NHIIS.
As required by HB1608, the Department is informing the public that, “The state of New Hampshire obtained information about your COVID-19 vaccination status without offering you a chance to opt-out of the state immunization registry. Our New Hampshire constitution honors your right to privacy, including your medical information, and you have the right to withdraw your information from the immunization registry. If you withdraw from the registry, the state will not retain a record of your vaccination.”
New Hampshire was the last state in the nation to approve a vaccination registry, which is used by health care providers to eliminate unnecessary duplication of vaccines and provide reminders of upcoming recommended vaccines. DPHS also uses vaccination data to identify gaps in vaccination access and work to ensure vaccines are available to the underserved population.