CONCORD - State health officials have identified two new presumptive cases of the novel corona virus in New Hampshire.
According to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, a Grafton County man who had contact with another person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 at a church in West Lebanon was tested after showing symptoms.
DHHS said in a release that the church, Hope Bible Fellowship, cancelled services and is working with health officials to advise anyone who attended a worship service or coffee social last Sunday to stay home and avoid contact with others.
The second new case is a man from Rockingham County who traveled recently to Italy, DHHS said. The man was tested Saturday after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, DHHS said.
“These new cases broaden our investigation and our public health team is working to try and prevent further community transmission,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist. “It is important for anybody in our communities who may have fever or other respiratory symptoms to practice social distancing and stay home when ill. We continue to work with hospitals and community organizations to respond to this challenging global COVID-19 outbreak.”
Chan said Sunday that the specimens tested for the two new cases will be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.