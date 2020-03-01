State health officials are testing a fourth New Hampshire resident for the novel coronavirus, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday.
DHHS did not identify the person, who according to a news release recently returned from traveling in Italy and contacted their health care provider after developing fever and respiratory symptoms.
The person, who was isolated and evaluated at an undisclosed location, did not pose a threat to public health, DHHS said.
Preliminary test results to determine whether the person was infected with COVID-19 could be available as early as Monday, DHHS said.
Three other Granite Staters previously tested negative for the virus, DHHS said. There have been no confirmed cases of the illness in New Hampshire.
“Any returning travelers from countries that currently have a CDC travel advisory due to sustained or widespread COVID-19 transmission should monitor their health closely for development of fever or respiratory symptoms,” Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said in a statement.
“If such symptoms develop within 14 days of travel to an affected country, the individual should seek health advice by phone from their health care provider and limit their contact with others.”