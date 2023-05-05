Above, Sales and Marketing Manager Donald “DJ” Grandmaison explains the growing process as he gestures to lettuce plants at lef Farms in Loudon. Below, lef Farms was purchased by New York-based Brightfarms this summer.
New Hampshire health officials are warning customers not to eat certain Lef Farms “spiced” packaged salad greens sold at Hannaford and Market Basket stores after a recall because of a potential to be contaminated with a certain strand of E. coli.
The specific lot number is “SP10723-1RGH1” with a “best by” date of May 5. The products come in a 4-oz, clear plastic clamshell container produced in its Loudon greenhouse.
The recall was initiated after a sample tested by the Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Laboratory tested positive for E. coli O157, according to a news release. No illnesses have been reported.
DHHS is working with the company to determine the cause of the contamination.
“As E. coli O157 bacteria can cause serious illness, it is best to throw out any potentially contaminated food rather than risk infection,” Tricia Tilley, director of public health services, said in a statement. “Foods that are contaminated may not look, smell, or taste any different so there is no way to tell.”
According to the news release, consumers who have purchased the affected Lef Farms “Spice” products should discard them or present a photo of the product or receipt to their place of purchase for a full refund and then discard.
Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 866-857-8745 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. or email info@lef-farms.com with the subject line: Recall.