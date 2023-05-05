lef farms

Above, Sales and Marketing Manager Donald “DJ” Grandmaison explains the growing process as he gestures to lettuce plants at lef Farms in Loudon. Below, lef Farms was purchased by New York-based Brightfarms this summer.

 Rick Green/Union Leader Correspondent

New Hampshire health officials are warning customers not to eat certain Lef Farms “spiced” packaged salad greens sold at Hannaford and Market Basket stores after a recall because of a potential to be contaminated with a certain strand of E. coli.

The specific lot number is “SP10723-1RGH1” with a “best by” date of May 5. The products come in a 4-oz, clear plastic clamshell container produced in its Loudon greenhouse.