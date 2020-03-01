In the fraught months and years after the 9/11 attacks and the anthrax cases that followed, …
CONCORD — State health officials said Sunday a fourth New Hampshire resident is being tested for the novel coronavirus.
Department of Health and Human Services officials did not identify the person, who according to a news release recently returned from traveling in Italy and contacted their health care provider after developing fever and respiratory symptoms.
The person, who was isolated and evaluated at an undisclosed location, did not pose a threat to public health, DHHS said.
Preliminary test results to determine whether the person was infected with COVID-19 could be available as early as Monday, DHHS said.
Three other Granite Staters previously tested negative for the virus, DHHS said. There have been no confirmed cases of the illness in New Hampshire.
“Any returning travelers from countries that currently have a CDC travel advisory due to sustained or widespread COVID-19 transmission should monitor their health closely for development of fever or respiratory symptoms,” Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said in a statement.
“If such symptoms develop within 14 days of travel to an affected country, the individual should seek health advice by phone from their health care provider and limit their contact with others.”
Experts stress that the exposure risk to Granite Staters remains very low. While 14 New Hampshire residents have died of influenza this season, no cases have been reported here of the coronavirus illness. Three people were tested for the virus after returning to the state from China earlier this year, but none tested positive.
Chan said DHHS is talking to hospitals, emergency responders, community organizations, local health departments and public health partners to make sure they have the resources they need to respond “if and when the virus is present in New Hampshire.”
Elsewhere in New England, on Sunday officials with the Rhode Island Department of Health (DOH) announced the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in that state.
The person is a man in his 40s and traveled to Italy in mid-February. The DOH reports the individual is currently being treated at an area hospital.
Kearsarge Regional High students returning from Europe asked to stay home for week over coronavirus fears
NEW LONDON — The superintendent of the Kearsarge Regional School District has asked a group …
The man had limited travel in the state since returning from Italy. Additionally, he did not return to his place of work since coming back from Italy. Immediate family members of the individual are in self-quarantine. No one in that home has developed symptoms of coronavirus and are being monitored by nurses, officials said.
“The Rhode Island Department of Health has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have a structure in place to, to the best of our ability, limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Rhode Island. We fully anticipated having a first case of COVID-19,” said Dr. Alexander-Scott. “We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low. However, everyone in Rhode Island has a role to play in helping us prevent the spread of viruses, just like the flu. It is very important that people wash their hands regularly, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay home if they are sick.”
There have been more than 60 U.S. cases of COVID-19 confirmed. Globally, more than 80,000 cases have been confirmed. CDC reported the first U.S. fatality on February 29, a person in Washington state.
New Hampshire’s DHHS said in a news release it has:
• Activated its Incident Management Team to coordinate public health response with emergency services, homeland security officials, and other public health partners;
• Identified and investigated people with suspected COVID-19 and their close contacts;
• Implemented illness monitoring and quarantine for travelers returning from mainland China;
• Prepared and shipped specimens to the CDC for testing while working with CDC to do the testing locally;
• Provided technical guidance and information to health care and public health partners through health alerts, written guidance and webinars.
“This is a rapidly changing situation and we are working closely with our federal, state and local partners to collectively address the challenges of COVID-19,” Chan said in a statement.
DHHS recommends that Granite Staters stay home and avoid public places when sick; cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing; wash hands frequently; avoid being within 6 feet of a person who is sick; avoid sharing drinks, smoking/vaping devices, or other utensils or objects that may transmit saliva.