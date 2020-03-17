Several of New Hampshire's now 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- including nine new ones announced Tuesday -- can't be linked to known risk factors, increasing unease among health officials.
“The increasing number of cases and new evidence of community-based transmission raises concern that the COVID-19 outbreak is intensifying in New Hampshire,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan in a statement.
All of the new cases confirmed Tuesday are adults -- five men and four women. Four live in Rockingham County, three in Hillsborough County and two in Grafton County.
Officials said all patients are isolating at home and have not required hospitalization.
State health officials warned that several people from Rockingham and Grafton counties don’t meet any of the identified risk factors -- including traveling to areas with known COVID-19 activity or having contact with previously identified infected individuals -- indicating New Hampshire is now experiencing community-based transmission of the virus.
“The state has put into place measures to help prevent larger-scale transmission at schools and larger gatherings. However, it is critical for everybody to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and practice social distancing," Chan said.
"We know that this novel coronavirus can be spread very easily through close contact, and the virus can be spread even when people are only having very mild early symptoms of illness.”
According to Chan, 208 COVID-19 tests are pending. In all, 742 people have been tested for the virus so far in New Hampshire. About 475 people haven't been tested but are being monitored.
Nationally there have been 4,226 cases and 75 deaths. Globally, there have been nearly 170,000 cases and more than 6,600 deaths.
Testing resources
State health officials downplay the need for widespread testing, recommending testing for individuals with more serious illness (such as patients who are hospitalized), health care providers and people who have contact with more vulnerable people or large groups.
“But as COVID-19 becomes more common in our communities, confirming infection for every patient presenting with fever and respiratory symptoms becomes impractical and does not change how a person’s illness is managed,” Chan said in his statement.
“Further, presenting for testing potentially exposes the public, healthcare workers, and vulnerable persons to COVID-19. For most people with this infection, symptoms will be mild and easily managed at home, as you would for flu.”
Chan recommended anyone who develops symptoms should stay home and self-isolate. “Additionally, we must preserve our limited personal protective equipment and specimen collection supplies for our healthcare system to be able to care for the minority of patients who develop severe COVID-19 illness over the coming months.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever and respiratory symptoms, such as a cough. Early mild symptoms can include fatigue, headache, muscle aches, and chills. Fever may not develop until several days into illness, or not at all, but people can still transmit the coronavirus, officials said.
State health officials recommend people continue to take the following precautions to protect themselves and combat additional community spread:
- Stay home and avoid public places when sick (i.e. social distancing);
- Cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing and wash hands frequently;
- Avoid being within six feet of someone who is sick;
- Avoid sharing drinks, smoking/vaping devices, or other utensils or objects that may transmit saliva;
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Anyone who develops fever or respiratory symptoms, such as a cough and shortness of breath, should stay home and seek health advice by phone from a health care provider to discuss symptoms and any risk factors for COVID-19. Anyone who shows symptoms but does not have a health care provider should contact DHHS at 271-4496.
Health officials said anyone returning from Europe should immediately comply with CDC recommendations to self-quarantine. People who have returned from any other travel setting with cases, such as other states, should watch for possible symptoms.