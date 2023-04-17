DHMC Patient Pavilion Ribbon Cutting

A ribbon cutting on Friday celebrated the much-anticipated opening of the new five-story Patient Pavilion at Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Ground was broken for the 240,000-square-foot building at New Hampshire’s only academic medical center in July 2020, and the completion adds 64 state-of-the-art, single-occupancy inpatient rooms, new Medical Specialty Care and Heart and Vascular units, and a new Nursing Education Center. The building also includes two floors that have been “shelled” to accommodate future needs with an additional 64 rooms, which will allow DHMC space to grow as complex medical care increases with northern New England’s aging population.