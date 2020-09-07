Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s (DHMC) Men’s Health Center is being recognized for its use of a minimally invasive outpatient procedure for men looking to treat their enlarged prostate, not just the symptoms.
Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a condition in which a man’s prostate enlarges and squeezes the urethra, causing symptoms such as frequent or urgent need to urinate, a weak or interrupted urine stream, incomplete bladder emptying and the need to urinate several times a night.
According to a DHMC news release, it affects close to 50% of men by age 60, and up to 90% of men by age 85.
The Men’s Health center, under the co-direction of Michael Grant, M.D., has been designated as the first Center of Excellence in the United States for GreenLight Laser Therapy treatment, the news release said.
“The primary options for treating BPH are still through behavior modifications and medications,” Grant said in a statement. “However, medications do not work for everyone and may have undesirable side effects such as dizziness, sexual dysfunction and lower sex drive.”
He said GreenLight Laser Therapy provides “reliable relief of BPH for men who want to avoid medications or invasive surgery.”
The therapy uses laser energy to vaporize the enlarged prostate tissue, creating an open channel for urine to pass through the urethra. It requires no incisions, the news release said.
The Center of Excellence designation recognizes Grant’s high degree of experience with the technique.
GreenLight Therapy is currently being used in urology practices throughout the United States. To date, more than 1 million patients around the world have been successfully treated with GreenLight Therapy, according to the news release.