The August issue of national women’s fashion magazine InStyle profiles 50 outstanding female health care workers — one from each state — who have made a difference on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among their number is Daniele Fenn, R.N., of North Haverhill, a nurse at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon.
“Fenn was recognized for devising a way for her colleagues to easily communicate with non-English-speaking patients who were hospitalized at DHMC with COVID-19,” the hospital said in a news release.
While caring for a patient from her native Brazil who spoke little English, Fenn created several signs with simple phrases in Portuguese, such as, “Wait for me, don’t get up alone,” “Do you need anything?” and “Do you want a drink?” to help her colleagues communicate with the patient and to alleviate the patient’s fear and frustration.
When an Argentinian patient with COVID-19 was admitted to the unit, Fenn created similar signs in Spanish. The signs helped Fenn’s colleagues address the patient’s needs, conserve critical personal protective equipment and save valuable time, DHMC officials said.
“We are so proud of Daniele and her dedication to providing patients with the best possible care,” said Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Chief Nursing Officer, Karen Clements, RN, FACHE. “Dartmouth-Hitchcock nurses go above and beyond, and Daniele’s simple, yet ingenious solution to overcoming language barriers is a testament to the lengths our nurses will go to in support of both our patients and their coworkers during an incredibly stressful time.”
Before being recognized by InStyle, Fenn’s story was featured on ABC’s “Pandemic: What You Need To Know” during National Nurse’s Week in May.