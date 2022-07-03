Three registered nurses employed by Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center who are pursuing degrees at Southern New Hampshire University were awarded with $1,000 scholarships on June 22 to further their studies
A representative from SNHU surprised the nurses at work at New Hampshire’s only academic medical center and presented each of them with a scholarship certificate.
The nurses awarded scholarships by SNHU are:
• Elise M. Beer, BSN, RN, of Chichester, is a clinical nurse in the Intensive Care Nursery. She is enrolled in the Master of Science in Nursing program at SNHU and is expected to graduate this October. Beer has been with DHMC since September 2020. She is passionate about teaching fellow nurses and recently completed additional training to allow her to work as a preceptor, educating and supporting nursing students and newly-hired nurses.
• Hope A. Scelza, RN, of Quechee, Vermont, is a clinical nurse for Perioperative Services and has worked for DHMC for six years. She is working on her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from SNHU and is expected to graduate in December 2023. Scelza has been a registered nurse since 2007 and her years of experience enable her to be flexible and adaptable in high-risk situations, see the big picture and act accordingly. Scelza’s colleagues say she is a strong patient advocate and team player.
• Allison L. Swanson, BSN, RN, of Bradford, is a clinical nurse on the Vascular Surgery Specialty Team. She is working toward a Master of Science in Nursing at SNHU and is expected to graduate in September 2023. In addition to her nursing degree, Swanson also holds a Bachelor of Science in Medical and Veterinarian Biomedical Sciences. She joined the medical center as a nurse resident, completing the program in 2018. Swanson has been with Perioperative Services since 2020 and completed DHMC’s Perioperative Nursing 101 Program last year.
“The nurses selected for this honor from SNHU are all outstanding examples of the high caliber of nursing at DHMC,” said Karen F. Clements, BSN, MSB, MHCDS, RN, FACHE, chief nursing officer at DHMC and Clinics. “Nursing is a tremendously rewarding career, but also one that is challenging, demanding, and time-consuming. That these nurses would choose to further their education on top of their workload during the COVID-19 pandemic speaks to their desire to be the best nurses they can be and their commitment to delivering their patients the highest-quality care possible. I’m so very proud of Allison, Elise and Hope — they have earned this recognition.”