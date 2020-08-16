Dartmouth-Hitchcock maintains a rejection rate of less than 1% per year.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center recently completed its 1,000th solid organ transplant, an achievement described as “a landmark” by Dr. Michael Chobanian, MD, Solid Organ Transplant Medical Director.
“In a small state like New Hampshire with a population of over a million people, having an active, vigorous and continuously operating transplant program for more than 25 years is, in and of itself, unique,” he said.
Many states, he said, do not have a transplant program, which necessitates people travel to more populous urban centers.
“We are fortunate to have such a high quality program, providing this service for our citizens and giving them an opportunity to receive the best care right here in New Hampshire,” he added.
Nearing three decades of operation
Founded in 1992, DHMC’s donor program was started by now retired Dr. Horace Henriques and Cathy Pratt, RN CCTC, who currently serves as donor coordinator.
At the program’s peak, Chobanian said DHMC performed nearly 70 kidney and pancreas transplants annually.
“We plan to reopen our pancreas transplant program soon and certainly expect to match or, in fact, exceed that number,” he said.
In total, the program has more than 25 team members.
“Each brings their unique talents to serve and care for nearly 600 active transplant patients currently under our care,” said Chobanian.
The team consists of nutritionists, pharmacists, a financial advisor, a social worker and donor advocate, pre-, post- and donor-certified coordinators, LPNs, surgeons, donor and recipients physicians, transplant infectious disease experts specializing in transplantation and cardiologists doing the same, secretaries and data analysts.
“We also have immunology basic scientists who do their research in transplantation, and labs dedicated to performing therapeutic drug testing and special transplant lab tests,” he said.
Keeping up with industry changes
In reflecting on DHMC’s successes with solid organ transplants, Chobanian said it is important to look at the industry itself and how far it has come in recent decades.
“For many years, organs were rejected at alarming rates,” he said. “Around 40 years ago, transplantation was considered experimental.”
The advent of more anti-rejection drugs, however, began to change the proverbial landscape as did a decision made by DHMC five years after starting its solid organ transplant program.
“We opted to stop using a drug called prednisone in most of our recipients,” he explained.
Although effective in most patients to prevent rejection, he said it was the single most dramatic drug “to cause disfiguring features and poor body images.”
“On average, transplant recipients would gain 35 to 40 pounds in the first year,” he said. “It became the bane of their existence, prompting patients to ask why they even considered a transplant in the first place.”
Stopping the use of prednisone in 1997, Chobanian said another key development in the program came in 1998.
“We became one of the first programs in the world to use one antirejection drug, tacrolimus, in more than half of all of our transplant recipients,” he said. “This prompted us to consider treatment protocols that ‘minimized risks and maximized benefits,’ a quote I use often to explain our unique approach to patients.”
Despite using just one drug, Chobanian said they were able to maintain one of the lowest — if not the lowest — rejection rates of transplants in the United States at less than 1% per year.
“That number is being sustained today 22 years later,” he said.
Heroic living organ donors
In looking ahead for the program, Chobanian said DHMC’s success would not be possible without living organ donors, a number that equals those who are deceased.
“New Hampshire has one of the highest ‘per capita’ anonymous donor rates in the nation,” he said. “We love our privacy in this state, but we happen to be an ‘organ donor state.’ The heroic donors, giving their organs anonymously to resident recipients, is simply beyond words.”
DHMC, in fact, participated in the first ever donor-recipient swap, as Chobanian noted the exchange occurred between a couple in Nashua and one from St. Louis and Washington University.
The kidneys, removed from the donors at the two medical centers and transported on planes in ice chests, were exchanged on the tarmac at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in 2010. They were then flown back to their respective transplant centers and placed in the awaiting recipients.
“Our recipient is celebrating her 10th year with normal kidney function,” said Chobanian, who said this story exemplifies what he has seen in his 23 years at DHMC.
“Our staff is committed to trying to find every possible way to get recipients to transplant and committed to care for that person indefinitely in whatever way or whenever possible,” he said. “Our patients’ success simply is our success.”
To learn more, visit d-h.org/transplantation.