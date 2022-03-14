LEBANON — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire has successfully been reverified as a Level I trauma center and Level II pediatric trauma center by the American College of Surgeons.
A Level I trauma center is a comprehensive regional resource that provides a high level of specialty care known as “tertiary care.” The mix of trained professionals and resources available at DHMC as a tertiary care facility means it is capable of providing total care for every aspect of injury—from prevention through rehabilitation.
“For 26 years, DHMC has cared for our communities as the only Level I trauma center in New Hampshire and we are in our 10th year as a Level II pediatric trauma center,” said Chief Nursing Officer Karen Clements, RN, FACHE. “We’re very proud of both of these verifications as they speak to the high quality of care within all practice areas of the hospital, from critical care to outpatient rehabilitation services.”
The ACS is a scientific and educational association of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to improve the quality of care for the surgical patient by setting high standards for surgical education and practice. The American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma aims to develop and implement programs that support injury prevention and ensure optimal patient outcomes across the continuum of care.
“This was the first verification process for new leadership teams for the adult and pediatric trauma programs, and it was DHMC’s first site visit to be conducted virtually. The VRC commended program leadership for their dedication to continuous process improvement and for enhancing the programs’ quality improvement components,” said Director of Emergency Services Moriah Tidwell, MSN, RN.
DHMC was originally verified as a Level 1 trauma center in 1996, and in 2012, it was verified as a Level II pediatric trauma center.