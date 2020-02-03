Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s Telehealth program was recently recognized by the American Hospital Association for its impact on rural health care.
“(DHMC), the only academic medical center in New Hampshire, partners with rural and community hospitals throughout New England to provide telehealth specialty care so patients can stay closer to home,” the American Hospital Association (AHA) said in its description of the program. “Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s telehealth approach improves outcomes and lowers costs while improving the patient experience.”
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Connected Care and Center for Telehealth started in late 2012 to increase access to specialty care throughout Northern New England. The initiative was jump-started by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture designed to support care in rural areas.
D-H Connected Care has banks of computer screens and cameras in its main hospital where physicians can monitor patients, field inquiries and provide care at a distance to patients’ bedsides. Local physicians initiate the telehealth consultations, which take place via mobile units, tablets or through hardwired networks in the local hospitals’ emergency departments and intensive care units.
“Through a dedicated command center staffed by D-H clinicians, patients have access to psychiatrists, neurologists, emergency medicine physicians, intensivists, neonatologists, pharmacists, nurses and other specialists,” the AHA wrote in its December “Members in Action” Feature.
D-H Connected Care provides services to 21 hospitals, 16 of which are outside the Dartmouth Hitchcock system.
The AHA reported that in the first seven years, D-H Connected Care delivered or supported 1,700 TeleEmergency and TeleUrgent Care encounters; 3,800 TeleICU admissions; 2,660 TeleNeurology consults; nearly 1.4 million TelePharmacy orders; 4,450 outpatient virtual visits; and more than 10,000 eConsults.
“Patients really like it,” Mary Lowry, administrative director of D-H Connected Care, said in the AHA report. “They don’t have to take the day off from work, they don’t have to drive an hour and a half for their care. So that’s really where the cost savings is happening.”
The AHA described these outcomes as of the end of fiscal year 2019:
TeleNeurology service reports medication administration for stroke patients at rates similar to stroke specialty centers, with more than 90 percent of the patients completing their care at the community hospitals.
TeleEmergency avoided patient transfers in 13 percent of the cases.
TelePharmacy avoided 500 medication errors per quarter and supplemented staffing at 50 percent cost savings.
TelePsych provides services in parts of New England that lack behavioral health providers, with 30 percent of patients being discharged to home after a consultation.
TeleICU resulted in shorter lengths of stay and TeleSpecialty provides care at 14 service locations, including patients’ homes.
“It’s about the care, not the technology,” Kevin Curtis, M.D., medical director of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Center for Telehealth, said in the AHA report.