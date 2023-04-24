LIFE-HEALTH-OZEMPIC-QA-GET

This photograph taken on Feb. 23 in Paris shows the anti-diabetic medication “Ozempic” (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.

 Joel Saget/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TNS

Interest has exploded in a weight loss drug that was initially developed to help diabetics control their blood sugar.

The drug, semaglutide, is a weekly shot sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy. Only one, Wegovy, is approved by the FDA as a weight-loss drug to treat obesity. Ozempic is not approved for weight loss, but patients have reported getting it prescribed off-label for that purpose. Celebrities have touted their use of it.