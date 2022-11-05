Q: I’ve lost 25 pounds by changing my eating habits, but I still have a pouch of belly fat that won’t go away. How can I get a flatter torso? — Greg F., Fort Collins, Colorado

A: When you are overweight or obese, there’s a good chance that you have added what’s called visceral fat around your internal organs. This is different from the so-called subcutaneous fat that’s right below your skin’s surface. Visceral fat doesn’t just sit there. It impacts how your organs function and is linked to heart disease, diabetes, dementia, high blood pressure and premature death. And it doesn’t like to be shown the door.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.