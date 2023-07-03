The flow of lifesaving organs to 63 U.S. transplant centers could be disrupted as soon as Wednesday by a dispute over the use of data, another potential blow to the troubled transplant system the government has promised to overhaul.

The United Network for Organ Sharing, the nonprofit that runs the system, is threatening to revoke an organ-screening company's access to the complex computer network that sends kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs and other organs throughout the country. It has set a Wednesday deadline for the company, Buckeye Transplant Services, to comply with its demands over the use of transplant data.