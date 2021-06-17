A New Hampshire doctor has agreed to not practice while state officials consider his alleged misuse of marijuana and alcohol.
In an agreement signed Monday, Dr. Timothy Sievers admitted no violations of any laws or rules, but agreed to halt his practice for the time being.
On June 2, the Board of Medicine on suspended Sievers' license to practice medicine on an emergency basis.
According to the board, he agreed in 2018 to abstain from alcohol and marijuana, but he broke that agreement at least four times, most recently last month.
Sievers has the right to challenge the suspension in the future after filing a 30-day notice.
Sievers is listed as an anesthesiologist working at a pain management clinic associated with Elliot Hospital.