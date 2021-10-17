Q: My LDL cholesterol level is 150. I want to get it down without going on medication if I can. Are there foods that will help me lower it? — Greg R., Dallas
A: Talk to your doc about using lifestyle first to bring your lousy LDL cholesterol level down. If it’s safe for you to postpone taking a statin — they are extraordinarily effective — then, yes, there are foods that can help you lower your LDL levels. And no matter if you take a statin or not, these foods are important to add to your daily diet.
Some lower LDL because of their soluble fiber content, which adheres to cholesterol and its precursors in your digestive tract and ushers them out of your body. Some foods contain polyunsaturated fats, which lower LDL directly. And some contain stanols and sterols — two compounds that block some absorption of cholesterol.
Getting 2 grams of plant sterols or stanols a day can lower LDL cholesterol by about 10%. But Americans’ average intake is less than 500 milligrams daily. To explore sterol/stanol supplements, the Cleveland Clinic suggests you check out the info at www.consumerlab.com.
As for specific Food Fighters (sorry, Dave Grohl), try oats, beans, 100% whole grains, eggplant, okra, nuts, apples, grapes, strawberries and citrus fruits. You’re aiming for 20 to 35 grams of fiber a day from these sources. Oat cereal will deliver around 2 grams of fiber. A cup of black beans? A whopping 15 grams. The fruits mentioned above contain pectin — a soluble fiber that helps clear out LDL. Two ounces of nuts daily helps lower LDL by about 5%. You also want to eat three servings a week of fatty fish like salmon — they contain mega-doses of heart-friendly omega-3 fatty acids.
If you achieve 70 mg/dL LDL or lower, you’ll be heart healthier for years to come. You can do it from a level of 150 mg/dL with lifestyle changes, but let’s be honest, it’s tough. If you need meds, don’t be discouraged — that’s smart livin’ too.
Q: I’m back in the office and eating fast food a lot more often. What can I grab on the run that is healthier than the burger and fries I keep ending up with? — Heather P., Urbana, Ill.
A: Convenience is so alluring that even folks who know they should be choosing healthier foods for lunch end up eating nutrition-empty, heart-harming fast foods. In this country, every day around a third to a half of folks ages 20 to 59 eat fast food. The good news is there are ways to ditch the red meat, deep-fried chicken and French fries and get great food while you’re on the go.
Every fast-food chain has dishes you can modify: Get the grilled chicken sandwich, ditch the bun and ask for plain mustard topping or, at a Mexican-style restaurant, get corn tortillas with only beans, avocados, tomatoes and salsa. If you order a fast-food salad, pay attention to ingredients and dressing — they can torpedo good intentions. Eliminate eggs, cheese, anything fried and creamy ranch.
Some chains have healthy choices right on the menu: Chick-fil-A offers four pieces of plain grilled chicken nuggets — 130 calories, 6 grams fat (1 gram saturated fat, 0 grams trans-fat), 610 milligrams sodium, 5 grams carbs (0 grams fiber, 0 grams sugar), 13 grams protein. Starbucks’ oatmeal dishes up 160 calories, 2.5 grams fat (0.5 grams saturated fat, 0 grams trans-fat), 28 grams carbs (4 grams fiber, 0 grams sugar), 5 grams protein.
Now you know better quality choices exist, the challenge is choosing ‘em. Two quick tricks: 1. Each morning, think about the good-for-you food you’re going to order for lunch and write it down — in your phone’s calendar with a reminder that goes off just before you head out to get something to eat. 2. As you approach a drive-thru or go into a convenient spot to pick up lunch, say OUT LOUD, “I am ordering healthy food today.” You need to reinforce your resolve, and these steps can help.