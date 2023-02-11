Q: Both my parents have Type 2 diabetes. I’m 17 and want to avoid it. Any new tips on what might help? — Franco T., Birmingham, Alabama

A: There are some new insights that may help you dodge Type 2 diabetes — but the long-standing advice about getting at least 300 minutes of physical activity a week, avoiding highly processed foods, added sugars and syrups, and red and processed meats, plus getting seven servings a day of fruits and vegetables is very effective.

