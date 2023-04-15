A state Department of Justice review of how the New Hampshire Board of Medicine handles public access to complaints against doctors concluded that the board has followed current laws and rules.
However, the DOJ suggested that policymakers — lawmakers — consider reforming the current system to improve transparency.
The review, which began last September, was prompted by media reports — including by the Union Leader — about the lack of information available to the public about Board of Medicine (BOM) disciplinary actions and civil lawsuits filed against physicians, compared with other states.
A “public summary” of the DOJ’s findings released on Friday noted that under state law, “misconduct complaints made to the Board and investigations of those complaints are confidential.”
So are some board actions, including issuance of “letters of concern” about a physician’s practices or activities. Such letters are considered “non-disciplinary” and thus confidential.
And that’s one change the DOJ report suggested lawmakers consider. “The fact that the BOM currently has available to it a formal mechanism to express ‘concern’ about an individual’s professional conduct in a nonpublic setting might be part of the reason that the BOM appears to act on complaints at such a low rate compared to its peers in other states,” it stated.
If the board decides disciplinary action is appropriate, a hearing and any resulting decision is made public.
Public discipline can only be imposed by the BOM after a public hearing if the board determines that the physician violated certain professional standards outlined in state law, the DOJ noted.
Among them: habitual use of drugs or intoxicants; knowingly providing false information when applying for licensure or hospital privileges; engaging in dishonest or unprofessional conduct; gross or repeated negligence; being convicted of a felony; and knowingly obtaining or helping someone obtain a prescription for a controlled substance without a valid physician-patient relationship.
In 2022, 147 complaints were filed with the BOM, and 17 licensure actions were taken by the board, according to the report.
The DOJ also suggested policymakers consider making settlements of civil lawsuits against physicians public. “While this is already a public document within the court system, this enhances transparency by connecting relevant public documents to licensees and further sheds light on the BOM’s activities,” it said.
The report noted “pros and cons” to such transparency. “Certainly, greater transparency can further the public protection function (of oversight agencies) ... by providing more information to consumers of medical services,” it stated.
However, it went on, the existence of a settlement “does not afford a consumer or member of the public any context to discern a frivolous claim from a meritorious one.”
In a statement accompanying the release of its public summary, the Attorney General’s Office said, “It is our expectation that the conclusions of the review will be used to inform any necessary changes to statute or rules that will improve the system going forward.”