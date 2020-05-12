With a major nationwide drop in emergency room calls for serious medical issues like heart attacks and strokes, local first responders urge people to call 911 if they need medical help -- even during the pandemic.
According to the American Heart Association, doctors have noted declines in the numbers of patients showing up at hospitals with symptoms of heart attacks and strokes.
The AHA reports the lower call volume could signal an alarming trend among people with life-threatening conditions: People might be afraid to go to the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we are encouraging people to stay home to save lives, it’s critical that they understand that it’s OK to call 911 if they are experiencing symptoms of a medical emergency. Minutes matter,” said Chris Stawasz, regional director of American Medical Response.
“Our biggest concern is that time is of the essence when it comes to heart attack, stroke or respiratory distress and we want people to get the care they need immediately," Stawasz said. "First responders and medical providers have taken extensive precautions to maintain safe operating environments so that the most vulnerable among us are safe when they seek care.”
National data on 911 calls show a 29% decrease in calls so far this year compared to the first four months last year, according to records compiled by healthcare software company ESO. The data, gathered from 1,300 health agencies across the United States, show a 30% decrease in those calling to report chest pains and a nearly 20% drop in those calling about stroke symptoms.
AMR provides emergency medical response services for Manchester and Nashua. According to Stawasz, AMR has seen a 20% to 25% drop in overall 911 calls since the COVID-19 stay-at-home order began, along with an increase in “high acuity” calls from people who are very sick or at risk of becoming very sick.
“Some patients are waiting to call 911 or in some cases, not calling 911 at all, even though they may have persistent symptoms,” Stawasz said. “That’s why we’re working with our local health and first-responder partners to spread the 'minutes matter' message.”
"Minutes Matter"
To help address the problem in New Hampshire, medics with American Medical Response are teaming up to share the American Ambulance Association’s #MINUTESMATTER campaign with Granite Staters.
AMR officials recommend anyone experiencing breathing problems that are more severe than a normal cold or allergy should seek medical care as soon as possible.
Some common conditions that involve difficulty breathing and warrant going to the ER include asthma, pneumonia, heart attack, allergic reaction and blood clots in the lungs.
Breathing problems are often described as:
• Shortness of breath
• Wheezing
• Rapid, shallow breathing
• Breathlessness
Warning signs and symptoms of heart attack include:
• Discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back (it can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain)
• Shortness of breath (with or without chest discomfort)
• Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach
• Cold sweat nausea or lightheadedness
Warning signs and symptoms of stroke
• Drooping or numbness on one side of the face droop (ask the person to smile)
• Weakness in one arm (ask the person to raise both arms to see if one arm drifts downward)
• Difficulty speaking or slurred speech