A study in Human Kinetics Journal found that only 3% of elite athletes say they get enough sleep and 71% of athletes fall short by an hour or more.

I suspect that some of you who are age 50 and older and regularly get exercise are also sleep-cheated or downright deprived. After all, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 70 million Americans have chronic sleep problems.

