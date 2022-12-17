Q: Sugar is essential for brain function, and you can’t live without it. So, why all the fuss about sugary foods?
— Dorothy R., Terra Haute, Indiana
A: There’s a big difference between added sugars and those naturally found in fruits and grains. Added sugar is often engineered — for example, high fructose corn syrup, added to prepared foods and snacks, is nowhere in nature! It causes impaired muscle function with insulin resistance, inflammation, high triglycerides, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, increases your appetite and promotes obesity. And all added sugars — sucrose, glucose, fructose — add up to health woes. So can processed foods that remove fiber, like orange juice. A whole orange has 10-13 grams of sugar and lots of fiber; a 16-ounce glass of orange juice delivers 48 grams of sugar with no moderating fiber.
In contrast, most naturally occurring sugars are found in high-fiber foods, like fruits and 100% whole grains. Then the body processes them slowly, and they don’t contribute to a rise in glucose levels or inflammation.
If you doubt that sugar consumption is over-the-top, the American Heart Association says that U.S. adults take in an average of 77 grams of sugar daily, more than three times the recommended amount for women. That comes to around 60 pounds of added sugar annually.
So, what harm does added sugar do? It promotes heart disease by raising blood pressure and promoting chronic inflammation. It clogs your muscles and liver with excess fat, a known risk for insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes. In addition, it raises triglyceride and LDL lousy cholesterol levels. Excess sugar can also affect your emotional health. One study found that guys who ate 67 grams daily were at increased risk for anxiety and depression. And drinking just 20 ounces of sweet soda a day can shorten the ends of your DNA — telomeres — aging you up to four years.
So stick to sugars found naturally in high-fiber foods, and you’ll have a much sweeter future.
Q: My belly gets really bloated, making me very uncomfortable and causing me to have pain, gas and sometimes constipation. What could cause this?
— Joellen P., Durham, North Carolina
A: Bloating is a very common problem. A new study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology found that around 14% of U.S. adults experience it at least once a week. Most folks don’t seek medical help to identify the cause, and that’s too bad because it could be a symptom of a treatable disorder — from irritable bowel syndrome, celiac and Crohn’s disease to ulcerative colitis. Lactose intolerance or some other food sensitivity or allergy — say, to gluten or eggs — could also be the trigger. And for many folks without any particular condition, there are foods that make them a bit — or a lot — gassy: beans, broccoli, onions, sugar alcohols (used in sugar-free foods), fizzy drinks, beer and fatty foods. If those are among your favorites, take note.
Whatever the cause of your discomfort, keeping a food diary can help you pinpoint culprits. Make sure to list all meds, supplements and herbs you take, too. Even NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen, can cause leaky gut and bloating.
For self-care, foods that might reduce your gassy feeling include apple cider vinegar, chamomile tea, fish, tomatoes, zucchini, grapes, melons, lettuce, rice and peppermint tea. Taking a probiotic daily may also help — I favor Tru-Biotics, Culturelle and Digestive Advantage, and another supplement that often works is bovine colostrum. Other ways to ease bloating include aerobic exercise, eating slowly and consuming smaller meals, chewing your food well, drinking beverages at room temperature, making sure you don’t gulp in air while eating or swallowing, and taking a walk after eating.
However, if bloating is a persistent or painful problem, talk to your doctor. You don’t want serious gastrointestinal disorders or cancers to go undetected and untreated. Potential causes include pancreatic insufficiency, prior gastroesophageal surgery (such as bariatric procedures), gynecological and gastrointestinal cancers, gastroparesis, fluid in your abdomen (ascites), hypothyroidism and small intestine diverticulosis.