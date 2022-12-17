Q: Sugar is essential for brain function, and you can’t live without it. So, why all the fuss about sugary foods?

— Dorothy R., Terra Haute, Indiana

Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.