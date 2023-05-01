THE TIKTOK “12-3-30 treadmill workout” has garnered more than 2 million likes and the hashtag “#12330” more than 81 million views since it appeared in 2019.

And while all those aspiring fitness fans are probably not doing the recommended routine regularly, it’s important for anyone thinking about trying it to know the hazards, and the smart modifications that can make it healthier and more enjoyable.

Dr. Michael Roizen

Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of “What to Eat When” and its companion cookbook.