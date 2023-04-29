Jennifer Lawrence is “terrible at walking,” according to her “Hunger Games” co-star Liam Hemsworth.

She once broke a heel and tumbled while walking with him. She also fell on her way up to the stage at the 2013 Oscars, and the same year, she was tripped up by a curb while walking with Bradley Cooper during the BAFTA awards.

