Jennifer Lawrence is “terrible at walking,” according to her “Hunger Games” co-star Liam Hemsworth.
She once broke a heel and tumbled while walking with him. She also fell on her way up to the stage at the 2013 Oscars, and the same year, she was tripped up by a curb while walking with Bradley Cooper during the BAFTA awards.
Your missteps while aiming to walk 10,000 steps a day might not be so high-profile, but they can keep you from exercising regularly — and cause real pain. The most common walking-related injuries come from poor posture. It can cause pain from your neck to your toes.
To prevent that, no staring at your phone screen while doing your paces! Keep your shoulders back; your torso open and elongated; the crown of your head pulled straight up, centered over your shoulders. Aim your gaze about 10 to 20 feet in front of you. If the surface you’re walking on is too irregular to do that, walk somewhere else!
You may also experience shin splints, sprains and tissue inflammation, from walking in the wrong shoes (too tight, too heavy, too worn down, not well-cushioned or too cushy), from carrying hand weights or walking on ankle-twisting surfaces.
Your goal is to feel great getting 10,000 steps a day — the minimal mumber for maximum heart, brain, and immune system health — but a new study shows 8,000 steps, one or two days a week, deliver real rewards (healthier heart, longer life) as you build endurance. The next step is up to you!
Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of “What to Eat When” and its companion cookbook.