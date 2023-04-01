Q: I gave birth with a C-section recently and have heard that when a baby doesn’t pass through the vaginal canal, it is deprived of essential microbes that build a healthy gut. If that’s true, how can I make up for that so my child is as healthy as possible? — Donna R., Richmond, Virginia

Dr. Michael Roizen

A: Great question. For a long time we’ve heard that the transfer of vaginal and fecal bacteria doesn’t happen during birth by C-section and that may create a serious deficit in a baby’s healthy gut biome. Turns out the body is smarter than that! A study published in Cell Host & Microbe reveals that moms who give birth via C-section transfer microbes to their babies using alterative routes.

Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of “What to Eat When” and its companion cookbook.