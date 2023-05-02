Writer Erica Jong may have had a “Fear of Flying,” but for folks aged 65 and older, a fear of falling makes a lot more sense. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are about 36 million reports every year about older adults taking a fall. And more than 300,000 older folks (75% are women) are hospitalized for a hip fracture annually — 95% are the result of a fall.

In 2020, 36,000 seniors died from falls. Even my 101-year-old mother-in-law did — while holding an elevator door, it suddenly moved, she fell backward and never recovered.

Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of “What to Eat When” and its companion cookbook.