Dr. Michael Roizen

EXPERTS SAY THAT your new blue jeans will expand by up to an inch and a half, if you wear them a lot for several months. That can play out two ways: They may change to suit your shape, becoming more comfortable and making you look better or, if not cared for, they can become out of shape and tattered.

Your genes can do the same thing — become positively reshaped because of smart daily habits (healthy food, consistent exercise, stress management, restful sleep), or be changed so that they fuel your risk for serious health problems. Those changes in your genes involve switching them on or off, and it’s called epigenetics.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.