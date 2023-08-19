ACTOR ROB LOWE, 59, has been completely deaf in his right ear since he was a baby. Host of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg, 67, says she has to wear hearing aids because of all the loud concerts she went to when she was young. They’re not alone. One-third of older Americans have hearing loss, which affects their ability to interact with people, fuels dementia, and contributes to depression. It also makes driving unsafe and can even increase the risk for falls, according to the National Institute on Aging.

Luckily, quality hearing aids (used daily) can help protect people with hearing loss from declining quality of life.

Dr. Michael Roizen

Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of “What to Eat When” and its companion cookbook.