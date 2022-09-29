A GALLUP POLL once found that 58% of adults ages 35 to 54 and 59% of those ages 55 and older say they’re morning people.

Only 24% and 20%, respectively, of folks in those age groups claim they’re best in the evening or late at night.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.