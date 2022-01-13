NORSEMAN LEIF ERIKSSON spotted North America 500 years before Columbus — and, unlike earlier sailors who had looked at the rocky terrain from the safety of their sailing vessels, he and his crew set foot on Baffin Island, Labrador and Newfoundland, where they wintered.
Those Nordic walks through uncharted territory provided the adventurers with plenty of physical and mental stimulation — and tales to tell when they safely returned home to Greenland.
Nordic walking may be uncharted territory for you too — but fortunately it’s just as rewarding physically and mentally today, with none of the risks Eriksson faced.
If you want to up the benefits of your 10,000 steps a day, get a hold of two Nordic walking poles. Holding the poles behind you as an extension of your arms, you move them to match your foot stride. With every step, you apply force to the pole, propelling yourself forward and increasing workout intensity, with no added strain on your joints in your lower body.
You will:
• Activate 90% of your body’s muscles and burn 46% more calories than regular walking.
• Up your aerobic activity by 25%.
• Tone your arms, shoulders and back muscles while you improve your core strength and posture.
• Bonus: For people with Parkinson’s, it has been found to help with posture and balance, quality of gait and quality of life, too.
So explore the benefits of Nordic walking as you stride out through your favorite park or discover new territory for your physical activity.
.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.