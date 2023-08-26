ANNUAL U.S. SALES of baby food and infant formula hit around $10 billion in 2022. The convenience makes these packaged meals enormously appealing if you don’t have the time to prepare youngsters’ meals. But recent reports may inspire you to make some adjustments to your baby’s menu.

A June 2023 Consumer Reports study of 50 national brands of baby food found that 68% had a worrisome level of cadmium, inorganic arsenic and/or lead, which are known to damage development. Fifteen posed potential health risks to a child regularly eating just one serving or less a day. Snacks and products containing rice and/or sweet potatoes were the most likely to be polluted with the metals.

Dr. Michael Roizen

Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of “What to Eat When” and its companion cookbook.