Q: I’m 52 and find it difficult with my schedule and my level of strength to do as much exercise as is often suggested — 150 to 300 minutes a week. Is it worth doing less?
— Anita D., Sioux Falls, S.D.
A: It can be hard to figure out how to juggle work, family, friends and fitness (that’s one reason I often suggest enlisting friends and family as fitness partners — then you do it together).
And going from zero or near zero to 300 minutes — well, that is overwhelming.
But no matter how much or how little exercise you do, adding in another 10 minutes a day (you do have that time to spare, I bet), can make a huge difference in your current well-being and launch you into a much healthier routine.
A new research letter in JAMA Internal Medicine says that if every American age 40 to 85 would just add 10 minutes a day of moderate to vigorous exercise to their routine, that could save 110,000 lives a year!
It seems mind-blowing, but that is how powerful it is to move your muscles, pump your heart, sweat out your toxins and de-stress — even a little.
Here are three 10-minute exercise routines that you can sneak into your days without much trouble.
1. Walk around the block after work, before work or midday (if you’re at home). If it takes a bit longer, all the better. Go at a moderate pace, with 15- to 60-second bursts of increased speed.
2. When stairs appear, take them (down or up). You can go up and down for 10 minutes straight (optimal) or break it up as you leave your apartment or house or go from floor to floor in an office building.