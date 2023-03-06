IT’S OBVIOUS HOW much destruction is done by the flames that lay waste to forests and homes in California’s all-too-frequent wildfires. But it’s harder to see what chronic inflammation does in your body.

Your body is designed to have temporary, life-enhancing inflammatory immune responses that help heal an injury or defeat an infection. But often, because of harmful lifestyle choices, the immune system gets stuck in a cycle of chronic inflammation. Then chronic pain, organ damage, heart woes and cognitive problems can develop, as can autoimmune diseases, diabetes and obesity. Eating highly processed foods, added sugars, red meats, being sedentary, smoking, drinking too much, not sleeping well, having an unmanaged stress response — they fuel the fire.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.