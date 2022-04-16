Q: My doctor is trying to get me to stop using — and drinking — artificial sweeteners. But I think they are great calorie-cutters. What do you think? — Virginia R., Urbana, Ill.
A: In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration has allowed saccharine, aspartame, acesulfame potassium (Ace-K) and sucralose to be used in desserts, candies, beverages and baked goods. Neotame, which is 7,000 to 13,000 times sweeter than table sugar, and Advantame (20,000 times sweeter) are OK’d to use in prepared foods, because they retain their sweetness when heated. And stevia and monk fruit (Luo Han Guo) are used under the GRAS provision — generally recognized as safe — of the FDA.
There is some data showing that consuming a lot of these sweeteners can mess with your blood glucose levels. And new research published in Plos Medicine looked at the dietary habits of more than 100,000 French adults and found that those who took in larger amounts of artificial sweeteners, especially aspartame and Ace-K, had a higher risk of cancer, notably breast cancer and obesity-related cancers. This may be directly from the sweeteners or because of the increased risk of cancer from obesity — it’s hard to know in a self-reported survey like this. There aren’t good randomized, controlled trials on the safety of these in other mammals or humans. FYI: Stevia is the choice that has the most safety data indicating no harm.
Another study done in the lab shows that the sweeteners sucralose and Ace-K interfere with a protein in liver cells that is essential for the liver to rid the body of toxins and to metabolize certain drugs.
While I think it is essential to eliminate added sugars and syrups from your diet, I also think that in very limited quantities, substitutes might help accomplish that. Note: very limited. Your real goals are: 1. Enjoy drinking water and black coffee and tea; 2. Steer clear of highly processed foods — whether they have sugar, fructose or artificial sweeteners.
Q: Can you explain how heart health might be related to dementia? I have angina, and now I’m worried about a heart attack and Alzheimer’s. — Dijohn K., Jacksonville, Florida
A: A primary reason that heart health is related to cognition problems and dementia is that when your blood vessels become clogged or narrowed because of elevated levels of lousy LDL cholesterol (now often measured as apolipoprotein B) or triglycerides and plaque on the vessel’s lining, your brain may not receive enough blood to carry the oxygen and nutrients it needs for optimal function. Other kinds of cardiovascular disease can also restrict blood flow to the brain. A new study in JAMA found that if the left atrium of your heart isn’t functioning properly (bringing in and moving along oxygenated blood), that increases the risk of dementia. Luckily, blocked arteries can be opened with a stent or bypass surgery, and valve problems are more readily repaired these days.
Atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heartbeat, is also associated with dementia, but a new study in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that if patients take what are called direct-acting oral anticoagulants instead of warfarin, they have a 50% lower risk of developing dementia than patients receiving warfarin.
Want to reduce your risk for dementia? Another new study shows that if you have a 15 mg/dL increase in good HDL cholesterol at age 35, your risk for Alzheimer’s goes down by 15%; if you elevate your HDL at age 51 to 60, you reduce your risk by nearly 18%.
The best ways to boost your HDL and prevent cardiovascular and heart disease are:
— Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables to seven servings a day.
— Get saturated fats and red meats off your plate.
— Enjoy aerobic and strength-building exercise regularly.
— Practice stress management techniques.
— Ask your doc about your hormone levels and if replacement is indicated for you.
— Achieve a healthy weight.
— Don’t smoke anything.