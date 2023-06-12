IN 2020, GOLD medal swimmer Katie Ledecky swam across an Olympic pool with a glass of chocolate milk on top of her head.

While it proved that she has astounding muscle control, it didn’t do much for her intake of calcium. That, it turns out, is best accomplished by eating calcium-rich foods.

Dr. Michael Roizen

Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of “What to Eat When” and its companion cookbook.