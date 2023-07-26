Dr. Michael Roizen

”Be prepared” is a great motto. Fitness you achieve today — aka prehabilitation — truly does change your health outcomes tomorrow. That idea was at the heart of the RealAge program we developed in 1986 when we launched it on “Oprah” and it still lives in our new ActualAge program on LongevityPlaybook.com.

Well, it turns out that pre-surgical rehabilitation — or prehab — is also a highly effective way to improve tomorrows for anyone who is heading into major surgery, whether it’s for an orthopedic condition or for a procedure that involves the liver, lung, colorectal system or urologic system.